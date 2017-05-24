Area pools opening soon for the season

Area pools are soon opening up for the summer.

In Evansville, Hartke Pool will open on Memorial Day. They neighborhood pools will open June 3.

Fees are:

Free for 3 and under

$1.00 for ages 4-12

$2.00 for ages 13 years and older

Hours for Hartke, Garvin, Lorraine, and Helfrich pools are:

Tuesday - Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday - noon to 5:00 p.m.

Closed Mondays

The other neighborhood pools, Rochelle-Landers and Norman "Red" Mosby, have the same hours, except they stay open until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

In Owensboro, Cravens Pool opens Saturday.

It costs $3.50 to get in. Children under two are free.

Hours for the pool are:

Monday - Friday noon to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Sunday 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

In Henderson, Atkinson Pool will open Saturday. Pool hours are 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Fees are:

$3 for adults

$2.50 for ages 3-15

Free for ages 2 and younger

Regular summer hours are:

Monday - Friday 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sundays 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

In Princeton, The Princeton Aquatic Center opens Saturday.

It costs $4. Children three and under are free.

Pool hours are:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday noon - 5:00 p.m.

