Brescia University given $1M for academic center

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Brescia University is getting some major upgrades thanks to a $1-million gift. 

That gift is from the late Charles Albert Reid. 

The donation will name the business school after Reid as well as help build a new academic center for the school. 

Brescia plans to break ground on the project early next year. 

The total cost of the project will be about $8-million.

