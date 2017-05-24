$10K raised at Wine Arts and Jazz Festival

Even with a little rain, the Historic Newburgh group still had a successful weekend at their biggest fundraiser of the year.

We're told they raised just over $10,000 from this past weekend's Wine Arts and Jazz festival.

The group said that about 2,000 people attended the event.

All of the money raised will go toward promoting Newburgh and making the community a better place to live.

