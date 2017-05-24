Taking a Stand: Cancer Survivor's Day

By Melanie Atwood, Executive Director for Gilda's Club EVV

Cancer. It's a word, not a sentence.

At Gilda's Club EVV, we walk beside those with a cancer diagnosis as well as their family and friends and we offer a variety of support that meets them at their point of need.

One of those needs is the need to celebrate the gift of life each day - and to let those we love know we couldn't do it without them. So on June 4, we are going to join hundreds of others across the country that are celebrating National cancer survivors day and the Tri-State version will be like no other.

Join us at Eykamp Scout Center on Sunday afternoon, June 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thanks to our tribal council sponsors, DH, St V and Am Sr Communities, and others, this event is free!

But do let us know you're coming by calling Gilda's Club EVV or registering online on our website and we'll have a tiki torch with your name on our trail of hope. It's yours to keep at the end of the day.

Join us for a day of games, prizes, and surprises as we take a stand in celebration of you!

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.