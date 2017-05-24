Special Report: Costco is coming

By Fall 2018, Tri-State shoppers will have another option to find deep discounts on bulk-sized groceries, electronics, and other goods and services.

Costco will be developed on the Promenade property, just off I-69 and Crosspointe Boulevard in Evansville.

"We have a retail market of about 750,000. People will drive to go to Costco as they will some other retailers, 75-miles. There's a market study they did so they know it will be successful here," said Steve Martin, President & CEO of The Martin Group.

According to developers, the warehouse store will feature a more upscale design with upgraded materials and a more neighborhood feel. The location is a straight shot off the interstate.

"It's directly off I-69 number one, so it's very visible. And then they can turn into the Morgan Avenue exit and then come straight down and never have to make a turn," said Martin.

Shoppers can expect deep discounts on bulk-sized groceries, electronics, home goods and other merchandise. They also have a pharmacy and sell glasses and contacts. Shoppers can even buy health and car insurance, and take out a mortgage.

University of Evansville accounting professor Ben Johnson said Costco is sure to bring an economic boost to the area.

"Not only does it bring jobs inside the store, but also the jobs for construction companies that are going to build the store," he said. "More people are in town, eat at a restaurant or shop at another store for a different item."

But what about the competition?

"From a strategic standpoint, it makes sense that they're going to build so close to Sam's Club. If you look at Walgreens and CVS, they're constantly across the street from each other. Yes, they could compete against each other, but they also want to be that little low cost savings area of the Tri-State," said Johnson.

Johnson says big box chains and warehouse stores can be a challenge for smaller retailers, but many are adapting to the changing marketplace.

"For instance, Schnucks now offers delivery for groceries. So these other companies will find ways to still reach their customers and still keep that interaction with the customers they've had a relationship with for a number of years."

Construction on Costco is expected to start in the spring of 2018 and open in the following fall.

Costco claims to have one of the most competitive employee benefits packages in the industry. Wages range from $13.00 to $22.50 an hour.

Beginning June 1, 2017, annual Gold Star or Business memberships will cost $60.00. An executive membership will be $120.00.

