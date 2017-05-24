Suspect in Evansville gas station shooting in jail

The suspect in a shooting last week at an Evansville gas station is in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

According to police, 20-year-old Jalin Thomas Taylor is accused of shooting a man five times.

The shooting happened on May 15 in the parking lot of the Phillips 66 on North Main Street.

According to the jail's website, Taylor was booked around 8 p.m. on a $25,000 cash bond. He is charged with attempted murder with a firearm.

