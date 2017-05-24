Suspect in Evansville gas station shooting identified

Police have identified a suspect in last week's shooting at an Evansville gas station.

According to police, 20-year-old Jalin Thomas Taylor is accused of shooting a man five times and an attempted murder warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The shooting happened on May 15 in the parking lot of the Phillips 66 on North Main Street.

[EPD releases name of victim in shooting on North Main Street]

He was last seen driving a silver Chevy passenger car.

Police say Taylor is considered armed and dangerous.

Suspect named in May 15 shooting at 1015 N Main. Police are looking for JALIN THOMAS TAYLOR, 20. Wanted for Attempted Murder. pic.twitter.com/fSYHq8xyjq — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) May 24, 2017

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Taylor, call 812-436-7979 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

