More fake money showing up in Owensboro

Owensboro Police are investigating more cases of counterfeit $100 bills.

The bills are marked with red script, and are not real.

If you receive any of the bills, you should call OPD at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Owensboro Police investigated several other cases of counterfeit bills earlier this year.

