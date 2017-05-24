More fake money showing up in Owensboro - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

More fake money showing up in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Owensboro Police are investigating more cases of counterfeit $100 bills. 

The bills are marked with red script, and are not real. 

If you receive any of the bills, you should call OPD at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. 

Owensboro Police investigated several other cases of counterfeit bills earlier this year. 

