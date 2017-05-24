Madisonville Police: Caller claiming to be cop is not the real deal

Madisonville Police are warning residents about a caller claiming to be a MPD officer.

The caller will tell the victim he or she has warrants and must buy a prepaid credit card to pay the fine to avoid going to jail.

Police say the caller is very convincing and uses the names of local judges.

Officers warn this person is with the department, and you should not send them money.

They say you should hang up, and call authorities.

