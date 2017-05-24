Kentucky drug detectives warning parents about K-2

Detectives in the Tri-State are keeping busy to make sure dangerous drugs are off the streets

In Henderson, 14 News has investigated the epidemic of heroin and fentanyl, and the dangers of mixing these 2 together.

Another big concern these days is a synthetic marijuana called K-2.

Detectives said getting a handle on this drug is a priority.

An undercover detective with the Henderson Co Sheriff's Office said in the last month, the first death attributed to K-2 was reported in Henderson County.

Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force Director, David Thompson, said he's worried this problem will continue to get worse. What's more worrisome for parents is that an undercover detective said it's a fact that most people using K-2 are teenagers and young adults.

The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force has had its eye on K-2 since 2012.

Thompson said there's more K-2 in western Kentucky than heroin.

K-2 is a synthetic marijuana but to put this drug in perspective, the task force director said K-2 is way more dangerous than your typical pot. He said it makes people go crazy and have hallucinations.

Thompson described it as "potpourri" laced with all kinds of chemicals.

The big thing that's frustrating for detectives is some people think it's legal when it is NOT. He said you can find some stores right here in the Tri-State that are selling K-2 on their shelves.

If stores are caught, the owners will be charged.

The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force has made several arrests this past week on people selling K-2 in Henderson.

Another problem with getting this drug off our streets is detectives said people just don't understand how dangerous this is.

"There have been several instances where they smoke it and have brain damage and will not come back from that," said Thompson. "Once they smoke it and it affects them a certain way, it's irreversible damage. They're not going to be the same person."

Thompson strongly advises parents to talk to your kids about this and to also not be afraid to search your child's rooms. He said he's seen it too many times where parents think they're being intrusive.

When in fact, intruding might save your son or daughter's life.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.