Jasper man killed in tractor accident

A man is dead after an accident in Dubois County.

According to the sheriff's office, around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon authorities responded to a 911 call about a tractor accident in the 3600 E Block of Schnellville Road. That's about four miles east of Jasper.

The sheriff's office says 85-year-old Jerome Knies, of Jasper, was operating a tractor in a field when he fell from the equipment and was fatally injured.

