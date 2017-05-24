Jasper man killed in tractor accident

Detectives in the Tri-State are keeping busy to make sure dangerous drugs are off the streets, especially the synthetic marijuana called K-2 that detectives say teenagers are using.More >>
Detectives in the Tri-State are keeping busy to make sure dangerous drugs are off the streets, especially the synthetic marijuana called K-2 that detectives say teenagers are using.More >>
The boil order has been lifted.More >>
The boil order has been lifted.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon authorities responded to a 911 call about a tractor accident in the 3600 E Block of Schnellville Road. That's about four miles east of Jasper.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon authorities responded to a 911 call about a tractor accident in the 3600 E Block of Schnellville Road. That's about four miles east of Jasper.More >>
Fire crews were called to a structure fire in Henderson County. Dispatchers said it was reported in the 5000 block of Rock Springs Dixie RoadMore >>
Crews were called to a structure fire in Henderson County. Dispatchers said it was reported in the 5000 block of Rock Springs Dixie Road.More >>
More than 20 employees at Spectrum's Evansville call center lost their jobs, and the call center's closed.More >>
More than 20 employees at Spectrum's Evansville call center lost their jobs, and the call center's closed.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.More >>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.More >>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.More >>
The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
A picture of Crescent Leadership Academy Principal Nicholas Dean could potentially cost him his career and livelihood.More >>
A picture of Crescent Leadership Academy Principal Nicholas Dean could potentially cost him his career and livelihood.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>