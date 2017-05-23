Spectrum closes Evansville call center, 20 employees lost jobs

More than 20 employees at Spectrum's Evansville call center lost their jobs, and the call center's closed.

We asked Charter Spokesman Mike Pedelty about it. He released a statement, saying it was a difficult decision to close the Evansville center, but the company is working toward larger, more efficient call centers.

"An important part of Spectrum’s strategy for providing better customer service is larger call centers, where we can deliver information, training, and technology to our representatives much more efficiently," said Pedelty. "At the same time, we know this is a difficult time for our employees in Evansville affected by this decision. We are working directly with them to provide comprehensive severance benefits, including salary continuation, health insurance and outplacement services."

Spectrum is a subsidiary of Charter Communications.

