There's no vacancy at the Vanderburgh Co. Jail, so some inmates are being shipped out

Starting Tuesday night, some inmates at the Vanderburgh County Jail could be moved to jails in other counties to ease overcrowding.

The county commission voted to add three more county jails to the list.

The sheriff says they are rated for about 550 inmates. But, they have exceeded 640 inmates, and at one point, even hit 700.

That's why now some inmates will be housed in Perry, Martin, and Warrick counties.

Knox, Daviess, and Pike counties have housed Vanderburgh County inmates for months now.

The sheriff says this won't solve the overcrowding problem but will help ease the situation.

"Our inmate numbers are staying high enough that we have to reduce our population base," said Sheriff Dave Wedding.

At one point, the jail housed 150 more inmates than it's rated for.

"When you have the inmate population that we have it's dangerous to other inmates," said Wedding. "It's certainly dangerous to my staff. We have far too many people in a small area, so it's against jail standards so we're trying to get close to the jail standard."

But with summer around the corner, there's a need for a backup plan.

"The peak season for the jail is generally in the July, August timeframe and so what the sheriff is trying to do here is to prepare for that," said county commission president Bruce Ungethiem.

"Right now, our biggest problem (is) the females because our female population is so high based on how this jail was constructed," said Wedding. "We didn't really construct it thinking we'd have 120 females in custody."

Sheriff Wedding says other methods like electronic home detention are also being used to reduce the jail population, but that's not enough with crime on the rise."We're failing as a society to stop crime," said Wedding. "And I don't know whether it's the home, the environment, I don't know what's causing this - drugs.

There's just a litany of things that's driving these people to commit crimes. I just sit back and scratch my head every day. I can't figure it out."

Sheriff Wedding says that level 6 felons are most likely to be shipped to another jail.

It costs Vanderburgh County $35 per day to house an inmate in another jail.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.