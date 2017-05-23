Ford Center officials react to Manchester bombing attacks

Ford Center officials say security is always top of mind. Monday's attack in Manchester, is a perfect example of why.

Victory theater and Ford Center Executive Director Scott Schoenike says concerts bring in the most people. In an event like that, security on hand is usually staffed by the anticipated crowd.

Along with daily security measures, bomb dogs, a visible police presence, and other forms of security, guests can't even see, are also deployed.

After the Paris Bombings in 2015, metal detectors were installed in both the Ford Center and Victory Theater. While officials say they hope nothing like this would ever happen in this area, it's always important to be prepared.

The next big event at Ford Center is Willie Nelson in June, officials say security will be heightened at that event too.

