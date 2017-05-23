Construction leads to coal truck increase through Owensville

For the next 70 days, 300 more coal trucks will be squeezing through the middle of Owensville every day because I-65 is closed north of the Gibson South Mine.

According to INDOT, it's their only option. However, people in Owensville are worried about the safety risk.

Town Marshall Rodger Lesiter said one safety precaution they're taking is on the corner of the post office.

Leister explained cars will park on the road to run in and pick up their mail. As a result, he said cars won't be able to park there much longer.

He said with the increase in coal trucks coming around sharp bends it's unsafe to have cars there.

A&B Truck Company officials said the drivers have been warned about these sharp turns and are prepared to stop and let cars go first.

Leister says turns are not the only concern.

"School will be out tomorrow we're going to have a lot of foot traffic, a lot of kids running around in a small town you know," said Leister.

Leister said the police department will be beefing up patrols, but locals also need to stay alerted.

"Those kids and their parents there need to be aware that traffics going to be heavy up here from early morning hours to late evening hours and they need to make sure that those kids are safe," added Leister.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.