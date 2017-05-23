Classes to educate community on mental illness

One Henderson County school is teaching adults how to help kids with mental health issues.

One Henderson County school is teaching adults how to help kids with mental health issues.

'Giving hope to our youth' were key words from Tuesday's free sessions.

The classes are designed to educate the community on how to recognize signs of mental illness and how to help young people get through the tough times.

They discussed the challenges with adolescent development and the red flags to look for.

Therapists, social workers, and guardians took advantage of the training.

The instructors explained that when young people go through a rough time, they really do feel like their world is ending. They say it's all about the adult giving hope to the children in their lives.

"Sometimes kids are in a situation where they need to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and because of their situation, they can't see that," said Jamie Like. "As adults, we need to be able to see that for them and help them have a hope so that they can eventually get to that place."

Organizers tell us planning is in the works for more free training sessions in Henderson County.

Organizers tell us planning is in the works for more free training sessions in Henderson County.

