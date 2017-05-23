Evansville Chick-fil-A closing Saturday for renovations

A big renovation is starting soon at the Chick-fil-A on Evansville's far east side.

The owner, Rich Stierwalt, told 14 News they will close Saturday so crews can begin work to make a double drive through, as well as completely change the inside of the restaurant.

The plans include expanding the kitchen by 600 square feet, and adding space to the bathrooms

The owner told us it's a big project, and they hope to be back open by mid-July.

If you can't make it that long with out a Chick-fil-A fix, there are two other locations in Evansville.

There is one at U.S.I. and one at Eastland Mall.

