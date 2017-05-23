Historic Jasper church being renovated

St. Joseph Catholic Church started phase one of a project that is going to going to restore some of the original luster to the church.

The Church was built between 1867 and 1880 along Newton Street in Jasper. But because of the price, the windows weren’t put in until 1898.

That makes them 119-years-old and the lifespan of the lead that holds the stained glass together is about 100 years.

Father William said not only is this a project intended to restore the windows back to their original beauty, but it is a safety concern because some of the windows could collapse if they wait much longer to repair or replace them.

The first phase of the restoration should be complete in July, but the final phase will not likely be complete until next summer. Mass will still be help during the restoration.

