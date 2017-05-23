Evansville firefighter reaches plea deal during day two of rape trial

The Evansville firefighter charged with rape, has reached a plea deal.

It happened Tuesday during day two of Michael Loveless' trial.

His attorney said Loveless pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness. All other charges were dropped.

Loveless had been charged with rape, criminal confinement, intimidation, and battery.

Authorities said the crime happened in February 2016.

They said he threatened the victim and pulled the trigger of an unloaded gun that was pointed at his own head.

The jury was picked Monday, and the trial was expected to last three days.

There were special prosecutors and a special judge in the case.

Loveless has been on unpaid leave from the Evansville Fire Department.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.