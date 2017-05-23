Otters' bats ahead of the arms

The Evansville Otters have recovered from a ragged start to get back above the .500 mark.

However, it hasn't been a balanced effort by the defending champs.

Manager Andy McCauley's squad is coming off a rousing series win over Gateway, taking two of 3 with rallies for the Ages.

However, while the bats have brought the Otters back, the pitching staff's 4.74 ERA is a bit of a concern. But the champs think they'll turn it around.

The second place Otters open a 3-game series with the least of the East Slammers in Joliet tonight. First pitch is at 7.

