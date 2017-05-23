USI softball bound for Salem, Virginia

After a few days to celebrate, the USI softball team has put their regional title in the trophy case and hit the road Tuesday bound for Salem, Virginia in search of the game's ultimate prize: a World Series title.

You can forgive the Screagles for being a tad overwhelmed by these dizzying heights, reaching the Division 2 World Series for the first time in program history. However, don't confuse their giddiness for intimidation.

"Honestly, I don't think we've ever had this high of confidence," said senior shortstop Lexi Reese. "The level that we're playing at right now is something that we haven't had all year. We're getting hits, and we're getting on. It's really contagious It's just really exciting."

"I think the way that we took care of business this weekend has kind of set the tone and hopefully will carry over to this next week," said senior catcher Haley Hodges.

That confidence comes from the top. Long-time head coach Sue Kunkle isn't just happy to finally punch her ticket to the big dance.

She's in it to win it.

"We really think we have a really good chance," said Kunkle. "Reality has set in. Our team's hungry, like our team is really excited. We have seen now that we've been playing really good ball. We've had a (few) ups and downs this season, but like we are peaking now, exactly like we need to."

Still, this Screagles squad is on flying on cloud nine as they get set to touch down in Salem, Virginia this week.

"It's sunk in, like in the community, we see the reaction from people who are obviously watching us," said freshman pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt. "I don't think things will actually sink in until we get there and games start to know that we're on the biggest stage in the country."

