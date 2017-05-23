New traffic signal now operational in Warrick Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

New traffic signal now operational in Warrick Co.

Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
WARRICK CO., IN

We have a traffic alert to pass along for drivers in Warrick County.

A new traffic signal near the Ohio Township Fire Department on Epworth Road has been turned on.

We're told the signal will work with the ones already in place around Gateway Hospital and will work to keep traffic away from the fire station when firefighters are activated.  

