Corydon gets $42K to build community center

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

The city of Corydon has been awarded a $42,000 grant to build a community center.

It was presented by the Kentucky Department for local government.  

They plan to break ground early this summer.  

