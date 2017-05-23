Reitz student graduates from high school and Ivy Tech in the same week

It wasn't easy, but Abby Moers says earning two degrees in one week was worth it.

At just 18-years-old, Abby earned her high school diploma from Reitz and general studies associates degree from Ivy Tech.

She said during her freshman and sophomore years at Reitz, she spent half the day at Ivy Tech working toward her associate's degree.

During her junior and senior years, she spent her entire days at Ivy Tech.

Her message to all students in the Tri-State:

"Keeping up with all of your homework and not giving up," she said. "There are definitely times I wanted to give up, but I didn't. I am definitely really proud of it, it's a great accomplishment."

Abby plans to study pre-law at UE in the fall. After that, she'll head to IU for law school.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.