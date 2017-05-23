HPD investigating vandalism at Riverview School

Henderson police are investigating a case of vandalism at Riverview School.

Officers say someone broke several slats of the white fence that surrounds the outside playgrounds of the school sometime over the weekend.

School Board President Rebecca Brown told us that a maintenance man discovered the damage Sunday, so they were able to have it repaired by the start of school Monday.

Brown said the damage to the fence cost about $100 to repair, money that could have gone to many other things.

"I wish they could understand that one little simple thing that they did that they just think they're having fun, really affects everything else," she said. "The damage here that they did really wasn't that much, but it wasn't where I wanted to spend our money. I'd much rather have all our money go to our children."

Brown says she'd love to have whoever did this come apologize so she could take them to the school and show them what they do.

