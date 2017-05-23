City officials break ground on new bike trail in Oakland City

A new bike trail is coming to Oakland City.

City officials broke ground right across the street from old Wirth Regional Hospital.

"It took a lot of hours, a lot of phone calls, a lot of begging, a lot of finding interested people to get to where we're at," said President of the Oakland City Good Start Committee, Charlotte Gray.

Gray said this bike trail project will cost around $187,000, which was made possible through grants and donations.

The eight-foot wide trail will start on West Street behind the service station and come along the railroad track.

We're told the bike trail is going to go half a mile down and end out by the front of the community center.

Oakland City Mayor Hugh Wirth says the bike trail will be a safe place for locals because they won't have to jog or travel along the main road.

"What this would provide is a very safe and enjoyable path from the edge of the city limits on out here to Wirth Park," said the mayor.

Gray said she put her heart into this project mainly for the kids in Oakland City.

"Oakland City doesn't provide a whole lot of things for kids to do especially in the summer time when they're out of school and it would be so nice for them to be able to go out to the park and not have to worry their parents wouldn't have to worry," she said. "It just gives them an option for another thing to pass their time with."

Construction is expected to start next Wednesday and the project will be finished in about two months.

