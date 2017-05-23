Authorities investigating vandalism at Perry Co. park - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Authorities investigating vandalism at Perry Co. park

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
PERRY CO., IN (WFIE) -

Cannelton Police are trying to figure out who vandalized Hafele Riverfront Park.

Authorities tell us someone cut swings at the park late Saturday night into Sunday morning. They believe a knife was used.

Police do not have any suspects. 

If you know anything about this vandalism, call the Cannelton Police Department. 

