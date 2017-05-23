Authorities investigating vandalism at Perry Co. park

Cannelton Police are trying to figure out who vandalized Hafele Riverfront Park.More >>
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding appeared before the county commission on Tuesday, once again with a temporary solution to the jail's overcrowding problem.
Two men are facing drug charges after a three-month long investigation in Hopkins County.
An officer in Bowling Green, Kentucky, who happens to be the son of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force director, found gray death heroin during a traffic stop.
Court records in Richland County, Illinois, show a change of venue has been approved for the fitness trial of Glenn Ramey. If he is found competent, court officials say the rape and murder trial will likely be held in the same place.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.
Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.
The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.
Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law last week. It is so new that most law enforcement officers in the Palmetto State reportedly don't know about it, let alone parents.
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.
