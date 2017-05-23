Sheriff Wedding gets temporary fix to jail's overcrowding problem

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding appeared before the county commission on Tuesday, once again with a temporary solution to the jail's overcrowding problem.

Wedding asked permission to actually remove some inmates from the jail.

For months now, the Vanderburgh County Jail has been sending some of its inmates to other county jails in Indiana. Those would be Knox, Daviess, and Pike.

Now, he received permission to expand that reach and add Perry, Martin, and Warrick Counties to the list.

Sheriff Wedding says the inmate numbers at our jail are just too high, which makes it dangerous for other inmates and his staff.

He says this is a community-wide problem that needs to be solved very soon.

"Our biggest problem is the females because our female population is so high based on how this jail was constructed," said Wedding. "We didn't really construct it thinking we'd have 120 females in custody."

Sheriff Wedding said this arrangement won't solve the overcrowding issue, it will just ease the situation.

