Change of venue approved for fitness trial of Illinois man accused of killing young girl

Court records in Richland County, Illinois, show a change of venue has been approved for the fitness trial of Glenn Ramey.

Records show doctors have evaluated Ramey, but the report will stay sealed until the trial is held.

It will be a jury trial will be to determine if Ramey is competent enough to stand trial on rape and murder charges.

If he is found competent, court officials say the rape and murder trial will likely be held in the same place.

Ramey was arrested in November 2016 and accused of raping then killing 8-year-old Sabrina Stauffenberg.

Investigators say Ramey abducted the young girl while she waiting on her front porch in Olney for a church bus to pick her up.

Ramey's next hearing is set for June 8 at 2:00 p.m. to discuss a location.

