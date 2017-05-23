Four people escape fully engulfed fire in Henderson Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Four people escape fully engulfed fire in Henderson Co.

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Fire crews were called to a house fire in Henderson County.

Dispatchers said it was reported in the 5000 block of Rock Springs Dixie Road. 

They said crews called it a fully engulfed fire around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. 

Officials said flames were under control in about 30 minutes. 

The homeowner said four people made it out safely. She said she has lived there for more than 20 years. 

