Name of shooting victim released; death being investigated as homicide

The identity of the man who police say was shot to death has been released.

According to EPD, the body of a man was found Tuesday morning in the 400 block of S. Morton. The coroner has identified the victim as 22-year-old Deniko L. Scott, of Evansville.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Just got to the scene. @EvansvillePD tell us the victim is a young, black man.

He was shot & killed. We do not know how many times. pic.twitter.com/75WG5DWSNX — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) May 23, 2017

Here's a look at the scene pic.twitter.com/t1b0rNg2Lt — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) May 23, 2017

Police say they're not yet sure how many shots were fired, or what the circumstances were that led to the shooting. Police say the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about what happened should call the Evansville Police Department at 436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

We'll keep you updated.

