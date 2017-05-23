Name of shooting victim released; death being investigated as ho - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Name of shooting victim released; death being investigated as homicide

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
Deniko L. Scott. (Source: Facebook) Deniko L. Scott. (Source: Facebook)
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The identity of the man who police say was shot to death has been released.

According to EPD, the body of a man was found Tuesday morning in the 400 block of S. Morton. The coroner has identified the victim as 22-year-old Deniko L. Scott, of Evansville.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Police say they're not yet sure how many shots were fired, or what the circumstances were that led to the shooting. Police say the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about what happened should call the Evansville Police Department at 436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

