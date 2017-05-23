Drug expert's son finds gray death heroin during traffic stop

A form of laced heroin is raising a concern around the country for law enforcement and first responders.

The drug is called gray death heroin and it is so dangerous, it can hurt anyone who comes in contact with it.

This time, it's hitting close to home.

An officer in Bowling Green, Kentucky, who also happens to be the son of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force director, found gray death heroin recently.

Fortunately, his son learned that afternoon what this drug looked like, but Thompson said all first responders should be educated about this or we could run into a serious problem. Like what happened recently in Ohio when an officer accidentally overdosed on the gray death heroin during an arrest.

This form of heroin is extremely dangerous because of what it's laced with, which is fentanyl, carfentanyl, and possibly other opioids.

To put in perspective, these drugs are used to tranquilize an elephant.

Because gray death heroin is a mixture of drugs, no one really knows what's in it.

Thompson said it looks like a concrete mess, and that's why it's gotten the name "gray death."

He has his detectives sending the drugs straight to the lab instead of field testing. Thompson has been in law enforcement for more than 30 years and said the world for a narcotics officer has dramatically changed.

"We used to go undercover and make these buys from individuals and then save them up and six, seven months later we'll do a big round up," said Thompson. "Well, times have changed for drug task force. We can't do that anymore because we're talking a lot of time- life and death- when it comes to this heroin and such, so we have to attack it instantly."

You may have heard of Narcan. It's been in the news lately because more and more police and fire departments are using it on overdoses.

It's also used to revive those who come in contact with gray death heroin.

It's what was used on the Ohio officer.

Thompson also said the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force continues to make undercover buys and aggressively attack the heroin epidemic in Western Kentucky.

