VCSO: Confinement officer arrested on dealing, trafficking charges

A confinement officer has been arrested on charges of Dealing in a Scheduled Substance and Trafficking with an Inmate.

According to the press release from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, Trent Nolan, 24-years-old, of Evansville, was taken into custody on Monday, not long after 6:30 p.m. Nolan was stopped by deputies after selling Ritalin to an individual and was then taken into custody.

Nolan's employment was terminated at the time of the arrest, according to the release.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

