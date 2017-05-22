VCSO: Confinement officer accused of selling drugs, tobacco

A confinement officer has been arrested on charges of dealing in a scheduled substance and trafficking with an inmate.

According to the press release from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Trent Nolan, of Evansville, was taken into custody on Monday around 6:30 p.m.

Deputies say they were first tipped off that Nolan was getting tobacco to people on work release. An investigation revealed that he'd also agreed to meet a work release participant to sell them Ritalin.

Deputies set up a controlled buy and arrested Nolan as soon as the deal was completed.

Nolan's employment was terminated at the time of the arrest, according to the release.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.