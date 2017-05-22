VCSO: Confinement officer accused of selling drugs, tobacco

A confinement officer has been arrested on charges of dealing in a scheduled substance and trafficking with an inmate.More >>
School bells rang out for the last time this academic year.More >>
We have a traffic alert to pass along to you for Tuesday. Hundreds of motorcycle riders heading to Washington D.C. are expected to make a pit stop in Gibson County.More >>
A delegation from Germany is in Evansville, not just to learn about our culture, but to gain an understanding of how the city operates.More >>
We've just learned former Boonville Middle School teacher Andrew Emmons appeared in court again on Monday. He was arrested on Friday for violating his probation.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
More than 50 others are injured, police said.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Officials said the bones are confirmed to be a human foot and partial ankle inside a woman's white Reebok sneaker.More >>
The shooting of a 77-year-old woman in Mississippi has been ruled a justifiable homicide.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
