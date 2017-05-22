Hundreds of motorcyclists riding to D.C. expected to make stop in Gibson Co.

We have a traffic alert to pass along to you for Tuesday.

Hundreds of motorcycle riders heading to Washington D.C. are expected to make a pit stop in Gibson County.

Sgt. Todd Ringle with ISP told us the group is expected to arrive at the Flying J gas station, just north of Interstate 64, around 3:15 p.m.

He said troopers will shut down Highway 41 in both directions when they arrive and leave about 45 minutes later.

This is all part of the "Ride for the Wall" a cross-country motorcycle ride that started in California.

