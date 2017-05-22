German delegation from Evansville's sister city arrives for 4 day visit

A delegation from Germany is in Evansville, not just to learn about our culture, but to gain an understanding of how the city operates.

The group is from Osnabruck, Germany, which is Evansville's sister city. The cities are about the same size and both Mayors said they have a lot they can learn from each other.

The group of 19 visitors arrived at Evansville Regional Airport on Monday and were immediately greeted by Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and airport signs written in their language.

After spending the past two days in Chicago, the group is eager to learn what their sister-city has to offer.

"I'm very interested in all things, how it functions with politics here in Evansville, development of this city over the last year," said Lord Mayor Wolfgang Griesert. "So I'm very interested in the delegation too."

This is Osnabruck's Lord Mayor's first visit to Evansville.

He's joined by several other German officials and business leaders to talk economic development, education, and cultural issues.

"We're anxious to get their feedback but also to continue the discussions we had last year about potential expansion of the partnerships between the two cities, both from an economic standpoint and from a government standpoint," said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

"Everything is very tidy and the people are very, very friendly and this is great," said Jakob Bolte.

The 22-year-old Bolte won a scholarship to be a part of this delegation. He's eager to learn what Evansville has to offer for young people.

"I've never been to the U.S. to the states and I think, I like this country and it's pretty nice to be here," said Bolte.

"I think they'll be impressed with the city and it's a good chance to show it off," said Mayor Winnecke.

A full day is scheduled for the group on Tuesday.

They will be taking a bus tour of the city, before touring Berry Global, and the Civic Center. The group will also sit in on roll call at the police department.

They leave Evansville on Thursday.

