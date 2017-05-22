Webster Co. officials investigating case of meningitis

We've just learned former Boonville Middle School teacher Andrew Emmons appeared in court again on Monday. He was arrested on Friday for violating his probation.More >>
We've just learned former Boonville Middle School teacher Andrew Emmons appeared in court again on Monday. He was arrested on Friday for violating his probation.More >>
A delegation from Germany is in Evansville, not just to learn about our culture, but to gain an understanding of how the city operates.More >>
A delegation from Germany is in Evansville, not just to learn about our culture, but to gain an understanding of how the city operates.More >>
Webster County Health officials say they're investigating a single case of meningitis.More >>
Webster County Health officials say they're investigating a single case of meningitis.More >>
The "Kentucky Kid" Nicky Hayden, 35, has died. Hayden was in a crash while on his bicycle last week in Italy.More >>
The "Kentucky Kid" Nicky Hayden, 35, has died. Hayden was in a crash while on his bicycle last week in Italy.More >>
"It's pretty foul I know you can smell it all the way out to Walmart," said local Jeffrey Eibman. People like Eibman, who live on the west side of Princeton, explained the smell has been in the air off and on for several years.More >>
"It's pretty foul I know you can smell it all the way out to Walmart," said local Jeffrey Eibman. People like Eibman, who live on the west side of Princeton, explained the smell has been in the air off and on for several years.More >>
About 50 others are injured, police said.More >>
About 50 others are injured.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A woman is dead following a house fire in the 2600 block of E. General Wainwright early Sunday morning. There were seven people in the home - an elderly man, two women and four children, said Lake Charles Fire Chief Keith Murray. All were able to get out of the home, but one of the women died later in the day due to smoke inhalation, Murray said. The call that there was a fire came in at 5:49 a.m. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, Murray said. The woman who di...More >>
A woman is dead following a house fire in the 2600 block of E. General Wainwright early Sunday morning. There were seven people in the home - an elderly man, two women and four children, said Lake Charles Fire Chief Keith Murray. All were able to get out of the home, but one of the women died later in the day due to smoke inhalation, Murray said. The call that there was a fire came in at 5:49 a.m. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, Murray said. The woman who di...More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
The shooting of a 77-year-old woman in Mississippi has been ruled a justifiable homicide.More >>
The shooting of a 77-year-old woman in Mississippi has been ruled a justifiable homicide.More >>