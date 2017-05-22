Former Boonville teacher makes Monday court appearance after violating probation

Former Boonville Middle School teacher, Andrew Emmons, appeared in court again on Monday.

Emmons was arrested on Friday for violating his probation. Warrick County Prosecutor Michael Perry tells us Emmons was in possession of matters that could be obscene materials that violated his rules of probation.

After court, he was released to the custody of his parents.

In 2014 Emmons was accused of hiding a camera in the school and faced 42 felony counts, including voyeurism and child exploitation.

He will be in court again on June 12, 2017.

