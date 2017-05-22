Princeton hotel business affected by waste water plant smell

"It's pretty foul I know you can smell it all the way out to Wal-Mart," said local Jeffrey Eibman.

Residents like Eibman, who live on the west side of Princeton, explained the smell has been in the air off and on for several years. However, they say recently it's been stinkier than usual.

"Sometimes you don't want to go outside, you can smell it upstairs in our bedroom, it seeps through the windows. Every once in a while we have to open all the windows and air the place out just because it stays in the apartment," added Eibman.

Now, one local business owner says it's not just an inconvenience for neighbors, it becomes a big problem for a local hotel. The manager of the Hampton Inn in Princeton, Krystle Hewitt, said she's had to refund guests several times this year because they refuse to deal with the smell.

She said the odor goes into the rooms through the windows and guests assume it's something wrong with the hotel.

One man, who works at the senior center across from the hotel, explained the smell is unbearable.

"Sometimes it can be hard to breathe it gets so bad," said local Ray Taylor.

Hewitt said the city is aware of this problem and is exploring temporary options to fix the smell until the plant can get renovated. Hewitt explained in the meantime, the city has put letters from the mayor in each room to explain what's going on in hopes guests won't take their anger out on the hotel.

She said the smell hasn't been strong this past week so she doesn't know if the letters have made an impact yet.

Hewitt said the city told her the smell has been worse recently because crews are emptying tanks to scrub and clean them. City officials said they are working to fix the stench but wouldn't comment any further.

