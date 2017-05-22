Hopkins Co. occupational tax will help repave roads

Hopkins County brought in almost half a million dollars more than they expected from their occupational tax last year.

Now it is time to put that money to use, by repaving at least a dozens of roads in the county.

The occupational tax was put in place to help replenish lost coal severance funds. It brought in about $3 million for the county.

"I don't think there was any choice. You'd have to say it was worth it, we were gonna be in the red real quick if we hadn't done it," said County Treasurer Cidy Jones.

Jones says it paid off in a big way, helping double their road budget, with 14 roads set to be repaved within the next year.

"They're the ones I think need it the most, that's been the intent of the court." We've got some roads that need fixing badly and that's a major concern of all the magistrates. Because that's what people complain about," Jones says.

Jones says the public works department is working towards a five-year plan to repave all the roads. The project won't start until the next fiscal budget starts, the final reading of the budget is next month.

