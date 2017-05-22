Mt. Carmel residents to see increase in water bill

People living Mount Carmel will soon be paying more for water.

City leaders just approved a $2.22 increase.

Water and sewer commissioner Justin Dulgar said that most people in town understand the rate increase was needed. The funds will help redo both water towers and replace old water mains that are upwards of 80-years-old.

The city is also looking at revamping the water treatment plant with the funds that this increase will produce.

They will have a meeting about that coming up on June, 13.

The rate increase goes into effect on June 20.

