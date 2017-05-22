Jury picked in rape trial of Evansville firefighter

A jury has been picked in the trial of Michael Loveless.

He's the Evansville firefighter accused of raping someone in February 2016.

Deputies say he threatened the victim and pulled the trigger of an unloaded gun that was pointed at his own head.

Court officials say a jury was seated by Monday afternoon. The trial is expected to last three days.

There are special prosecutors and a special judge in the case.

