Fmr. Henderson Co. church treasurer sentenced to 21 mo. in prison

There's an update on an embezzlement arrest we first told you about two years ago in Henderson.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Delanie Tillman was sentenced to 21-months in prison and was ordered to pay back more than $201,000 in restitution.

Authorities say she was the treasurer of Greater Norris Baptist Church when she took the money between 2004 and 2014.

Authorities say she used it to pay personal expenses over a ten year period.

