Towne Market closes less than a year after opening - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Towne Market closes less than a year after opening

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Towne Market FB page) (Towne Market FB page)
NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

Towne Market in Newburgh is closing its doors less than a year after they opened, according to their Facebook page.

The grocerant specialized in fresh, local, and ready-to-eat catered meal options.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly