Azzip Pizza Strike Zone Player of the Week nominees

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

With playoffs upon us on the Tri-State high school diamonds, we have four clutch nominees for the regular season finale of the Azzip Pizza Strike Zone Player of the Week.

  • Kyndell Ethridge - North Huskies
  • Britney Young - Harrison Warriors
  • Drew Ashley - Memorial Tigers
  • Zach Messinger - Castle Knights

. Voting ends Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Thursday at 6 p.m.

