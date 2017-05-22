Daviess Co. man in critical condition after crashing wind glider

A Daviess County man is in the hospital in critical condition after his wind glider crashed this weekend.More >>
The "Kentucky Kid" Nicky Hayden, 35, has died. Hayden was in a crash while on his bicycle last week in Italy.More >>
Police say the boil order will be in effect until further notice.More >>
Evansville Police said they found Arris Mctier bleeding from her head, arms, and body at her home on Ridgeway Avenue Saturday afternoon. Police said her son Christopher Gilmore attacked her after being fed up with how he was being treated. Neighbors like Miranda Richards said it's sad that an argument like this ended violently.More >>
Police said an armed burglary suspect was shot and killed by a homeowner during a break-in on Sunday.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Stephanie Mui's college career started in fifth grade when she began taking college classes at Northern Virginia Community College, earning an associate's degree there by age 13.More >>
Lawyers in Bill Cosby's sex assault case this week hope to find a dozen jurors and six alternates willing to be sequestered nearly 300 miles from home.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.More >>
