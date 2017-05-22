Daviess Co. man in critical condition after crashing wind glider

A Daviess County man is in the hospital in critical condition after his wind glider crashed this weekend.

Sheriff's deputies say 40-year-old Thomas Smith, from Philpot, clipped a power line while flying around 9 p.m. Sunday. His wind glider crashed into a field on Jack Hinton Road.

Smith was taken to Owensboro Health and then flown to a hospital in Louisville where he is in critical condition.

