Boil order for Carmi, IL lifted

UPDATE: The boil order has been lifted.

A boil order has been issued for a part of Carmi.

According to police, the order is due to water line repairs and is for residents in the area of the 400 block of Hawthorne, 200 block of State Street, 200 block of Park Lane and four and the 500 block of Rice Street.

Police say the boil order will be in effect until further notice.

