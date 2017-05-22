Live on Sunrise: Police say Evansville man shot and killed by homeowner "in self-defense"

NICE MONDAY: It looks like a gorgeous day ahead with a cool start. Temps will sink into the 50's this morning under clear skies. All the sunshine from Sunday afternoon will spill into Monday as high temps will reach the mid 70's.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Police are investigating, of what appears to be, a home break-in where one person was killed. Evansville police say the burglary happened on Adams Avenue, not far from Bosse High School. The homeowner told police that a man was breaking into his home, and the alleged burglar is dead.

COMEY MEETING: Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to meet with the chair of the House Oversight Committee today. Representative Jason Chaffetz from Utah will be one of the first congressional officials to speak with Comey since he was fired by President Trump two weeks ago.

TRUMP TO ISRAEL: President Trump continues his first overseas trip since taking office. He'll travel to Israel today, his second stop on the trip after meeting with leaders in Saudi Arabia.

TRUMP BUDGET: While the President travels abroad, we're getting an early look at his budget plan.

A blueprint for the 2018 budget will be released tomorrow, but sources have told Associated Press some early details. The full proposal promises to balance the federal budget in 10 years, while making no cuts to Social Security or Medicare.

GAS PRICE SPIKE: You might have paid more at the pump last week, but that price is expected to get even higher in the coming weeks. A new survey shows people here in the Midwest are getting the worst of those hikes.

NBA SHOCKER: The Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA record-tying playoff winning streak is over. The Boston Celtics put a stop to it on Sunday with an improbable victory just hours after announcing their top player is done for the season. Avery Bradley nailed a 3-pointer with less than one second left to give the Celtics a 111-108 triumph at Cleveland.

