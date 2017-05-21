Otters fall to Grizzlies in series finale

The Evansville Otters fell to the Gateway Grizzlies in Sunday’s series finale 3-2 in front of 1,640 at Bosse Field.

Evansville took the series, winning two out of three games.

With the score 2-2 heading to the ninth inning, Gateway pushed across the go-ahead run after a defensive miscue by Evansville.

Evansville starter Felix Baez was masterful on the mound but he took a no decision, going six innings with 14 strikeouts.

Baez’s 14 strikeouts were two away from tying the franchise record. Jose Velez (2014) and Chris Pillsberry (2006) share the Otters single-game strikeouts record with 16.

Otters reliever Taylore Cherry pitched the seventh and eighth, finishing with five strikeouts.

Jason Broussard had one strikeout and Hasten Freeman had two.

As a team, the Otters pitching staff had 22 strikeouts.

Offensively, Evansville scored one run in the first and another in the third.

Brandon Soat made his first start for the Otters, going 2 for 4 with two RBI singles.

In the series, Josh Allen went 5 for 12 with six RBIs and two home runs.

Gateway’s Ja’Vaun West picked up the win to move his record to 1-1. Evansville’s Jason Broussard is now 0-1 with tonight’s loss.

With runners at first and second in the bottom of the ninth, Gateway’s Kaleb Earls got a ground out to earn the save.

The loss snapped Evansville’s four-game win streak as the Otters fell to 5-4. Gateway moves to 2-7 after the win.

Evansville will travel to Joliet after the off-day on Monday to take on the Joliet Slammers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday from Slammers Stadium.

Max Duval will start for Evansville, making his second start of the season. He will be opposed by Daniel Concepcion for Joliet.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters