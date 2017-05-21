Evansville man attacks mother with knife, arrested for attempted murder.

Evansville Police said they found Arris Mctier bleeding from her head, arms, and body at her home on Ridgeway Avenue Saturday afternoon. Police said her son Christopher Gilmore attacked her after being fed up with how he was being treated. Neighbors like Miranda Richards said it's sad that an argument like this ended violently.

"The fact that somebody stabbed her mother, period and she's not gonna let him go cause she's gonna love him forever," said Richards.

Gilmore's arrest affidavit says his sisters told the police he has mental health problems, and was behind on his medication. Gilmore, who lives with his mother, was not home when police arrived on scene.

"When it comes to that, our parents try to love us no matter what, but when it comes to that, that's when they should lock us up or let us go," Richards said

Police got a search warrant and found blood stained clothes in Gilmore's room. Later that day, Gilmore was spotted on Kentucky Avenue.

During questioning, police said Gilmore said he started punching his mother because he felt he was being harassed and wanted a restraining order. Officers said he confessed to cutting her on the forehead. When asked why he didn't call an ambulance, Gilmore said he was too mad to do it.

Gilmore remains in the Vanderburgh County Jail. Police said his mother required treatment at the intensive care unit.

